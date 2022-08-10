Phyliss Martoccia, NPP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Phyliss Martoccia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Phyliss Martoccia, NPP
Offers telehealth
Phyliss Martoccia, NPP is a Nurse Practitioner in Huntington, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 775 Park Ave Ste 101, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 427-1100
Phyliss Martoccia, NPP150 Broadhollow Rd Ste 109, Melville, NY 11747 Directions (516) 319-1202
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
We heard about Phyllis through co-workers and have been patients of hers for years. She’s welcoming, kind and intelligent. She hears on another level & determines an outcome which will lead you out of the woods. She NEVER has let me down. We just love her to pieces! BEST on LI! If anyone writes a bad review it’s because they didn’t listen or take her advice. As far as I’m concerned if you get lucky enough to become her patient your life will turn around for the better, she doesn’t hold you down ~ (milking your insurance or dollars) she sets you free!!! Good luck and have a happy wonderful life.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1457661969
