See All Nurse Practitioners in Huntington, NY
Phyliss Martoccia, NPP Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Phyliss Martoccia, NPP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Phyliss Martoccia, NPP is a Nurse Practitioner in Huntington, NY. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Rose Peterson, NPP
Rose Peterson, NPP
6 (43)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    775 Park Ave Ste 101, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 427-1100
  2. 2
    Phyliss Martoccia, NPP
    150 Broadhollow Rd Ste 109, Melville, NY 11747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 319-1202

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depression
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Phyliss Martoccia?

    Aug 10, 2022
    We heard about Phyllis through co-workers and have been patients of hers for years. She’s welcoming, kind and intelligent. She hears on another level & determines an outcome which will lead you out of the woods. She NEVER has let me down. We just love her to pieces! BEST on LI! If anyone writes a bad review it’s because they didn’t listen or take her advice. As far as I’m concerned if you get lucky enough to become her patient your life will turn around for the better, she doesn’t hold you down ~ (milking your insurance or dollars) she sets you free!!! Good luck and have a happy wonderful life.
    A. K. — Aug 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Phyliss Martoccia, NPP
    How would you rate your experience with Phyliss Martoccia, NPP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Phyliss Martoccia to family and friends

    Phyliss Martoccia's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Phyliss Martoccia

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Phyliss Martoccia, NPP.

    About Phyliss Martoccia, NPP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457661969
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Phyliss Martoccia, NPP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Phyliss Martoccia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Phyliss Martoccia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Phyliss Martoccia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Phyliss Martoccia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Phyliss Martoccia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Phyliss Martoccia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Phyliss Martoccia, NPP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.