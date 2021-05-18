Phuong Tran, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Phuong Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Phuong Tran, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Phuong Tran, NP is a Psychiatry Specialist in Irvine, CA. They graduated from California State University, Long Beach and is affiliated with Huntington Beach Hospital and Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Phuong Tran works at
Locations
1
Progeny Psychiatric Clinic17782 Cowan Ste A, Irvine, CA 92614 Directions (949) 722-7118Monday7:00am - 8:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
2
Progeny Psychiatric Clinic-Anaheim Hills5475 E La Palma Ave Ste 200, Anaheim, CA 92807 Directions (949) 722-7118Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Huntington Beach18700 Main St Ste 108, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (714) 274-9712Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
4
Progeny Psychiatric Clinic-Westminster14501 Magnolia St Ste 104, Westminster, CA 92683 Directions (949) 722-7118
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Beach Hospital
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Been seeing Dr Tran for a few years now and couldn’t be happier. Extremely caring and easy to correspond with him even on weekends. Really listens and tries to work out what would be best for you. Had issues with getting insurance to approve a significantly expensive medication and Dr. Tran was kind and caring enough that he gave me sample bottles of the medication until he could get the insurance to approve it. Really felt like he was in my corner and on my side and handled the appeal process for my insurance. Couldn’t have a better psychiatrist than him.
About Phuong Tran, NP
- Psychiatry
- English, Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- Progeny Psychiatric Group
- California State University, Long Beach
- University Of California, Irvine
Phuong Tran has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Phuong Tran accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Phuong Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Phuong Tran speaks Vietnamese.
56 patients have reviewed Phuong Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Phuong Tran.
