Phuc Tran accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Phuc Tran, NP
Overview
Phuc Tran, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Boston, MA.
Phuc Tran works at
Locations
-
1
Endoscopy Center of Brooklinethe930 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 414-6800
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Phuc Tran, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1356718779
Frequently Asked Questions
