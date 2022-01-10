Dr. Le has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phong Le, OD
Overview
Dr. Phong Le, OD is an Optometrist in Wichita, KS.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 253 N Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 683-3078
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Le?
We've used Dr. Le for years and absolutely will NOT go anywhere else. He's thorough in his exam, remembers my history, and has called to check on my followup. He explains everything, and offers options for my lifestyle. His suggestion of computer glasses from Zenni was a lifesaver. I appreciate and respect the fact that he's self employed and does EVERYTHING in the office himself. I might have to wait 30 seconds before he says hello if he's in the exam room, and that's fine. I know I'm getting a competent Dr. who cares about me and my eyes.
About Dr. Phong Le, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1417050220
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Le accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.