Phillis Rutt, NPC Icon-share Share Profile

Phillis Rutt, NPC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Phillis Rutt, NPC is a Nurse Practitioner in Englewood, CO. They graduated from University Of Northern California and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora.

Phillis Rutt works at Englewood Primary Care in Englewood, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine
    799 E Hampden Ave Ste 300, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 788-6490
  2. 2
    Aspen Family Medicine at Green Valley Ranch
    4809 Argonne St Ste 150, Denver, CO 80249 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 563-2784

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Medical Center of Aurora
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 28, 2022
    Phillis is the most amazing caregiver I've ever had the pleasure of working with. She makes you feel like family and she genuinely cares about you and the problems you're having. I love her so much!!
    Alicia Ortiz — Jul 28, 2022
    Photo: Phillis Rutt, NPC
    About Phillis Rutt, NPC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447564109
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Northern California
    Undergraduate School
    • MESA STATE COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Phillis Rutt, NPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Phillis Rutt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Phillis Rutt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Phillis Rutt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Phillis Rutt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Phillis Rutt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Phillis Rutt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Phillis Rutt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

