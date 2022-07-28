Phillis Rutt, NPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Phillis Rutt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Phillis Rutt, NPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Phillis Rutt, NPC is a Nurse Practitioner in Englewood, CO. They graduated from University Of Northern California and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora.
Phillis Rutt works at
Locations
Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine799 E Hampden Ave Ste 300, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 788-6490
Aspen Family Medicine at Green Valley Ranch4809 Argonne St Ste 150, Denver, CO 80249 Directions (303) 563-2784
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Phillis is the most amazing caregiver I've ever had the pleasure of working with. She makes you feel like family and she genuinely cares about you and the problems you're having. I love her so much!!
About Phillis Rutt, NPC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1447564109
Education & Certifications
- University Of Northern California
- MESA STATE COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Phillis Rutt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Phillis Rutt accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Phillis Rutt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Phillis Rutt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Phillis Rutt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Phillis Rutt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Phillis Rutt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.