Phillip Yoo, CHIRMD
Phillip Yoo, CHIRMD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Garden Grove, CA.
Orange County Acupuncture Clinic12665 Garden Grove Blvd Ste 609, Garden Grove, CA 92843 Directions (714) 636-2741
It's been an in creditable experience. I've been told for years and right up to the time I had my stem cell transplant its a matter when you will to have a knee replacement. I always knew the knee replacement would always be there. Listening to testimonials and with Dr. Yoo's experience I felt this was a great option. It's been the best choice I could have chosen. Very early from the start I was free of pain and now I'm able to get up from sitting after an amount of time an easily have normal strides instantly. I cant remember the last time I was ever able to do this. I can not say enough about Dr Yoo's staff how good they have been with working on my knee and even some other ares of my body as well. Dr. Yoo's stem cell surgery has changed my life to be able to walk & stand for long periods of time. I was just at a trade show where I walked and stood for hours without sitting. I could never have done this for years and now I can without needing to ice down.
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1154636876
Phillip Yoo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Phillip Yoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Phillip Yoo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Phillip Yoo.
