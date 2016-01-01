Phillip Ruckel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Phillip Ruckel, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Phillip Ruckel, PA is a Physician Assistant in Burlington, MA.
Phillip Ruckel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5100
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Phillip Ruckel?
About Phillip Ruckel, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1710182837
Frequently Asked Questions
Phillip Ruckel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Phillip Ruckel works at
14 patients have reviewed Phillip Ruckel. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Phillip Ruckel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Phillip Ruckel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Phillip Ruckel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.