Dr. Phillip Pegg, PHD
Overview
Dr. Phillip Pegg, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Locations
Hellman & Rosen Endocrine Associates PC2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 1250, Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions (816) 421-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Freedom Health
- Medicaid of Missouri
Ratings & Reviews
Easy conversation. Very pleasant. Good sense of humor. Up to date on current topics. All around good experience
About Dr. Phillip Pegg, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pegg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pegg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pegg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pegg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pegg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pegg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pegg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.