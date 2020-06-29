See All Clinical Psychologists in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Phillip Pegg, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Phillip Pegg, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Phillip Pegg, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.

Dr. Pegg works at Hellman & Rosen Endocrine Associates PC in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital
Compare with other Clinical Psychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Amelia Harris, PSY
Amelia Harris, PSY
6 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hellman & Rosen Endocrine Associates PC
    2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 1250, Kansas City, MO 64116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 421-3700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Freedom Health
    • Medicaid of Missouri

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pegg?

    Jun 29, 2020
    Easy conversation. Very pleasant. Good sense of humor. Up to date on current topics. All around good experience
    Rae White — Jun 29, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Phillip Pegg, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Phillip Pegg, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pegg to family and friends

    Dr. Pegg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pegg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Phillip Pegg, PHD.

    About Dr. Phillip Pegg, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508802893
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phillip Pegg, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pegg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pegg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pegg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pegg works at Hellman & Rosen Endocrine Associates PC in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Pegg’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pegg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pegg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pegg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pegg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Phillip Pegg, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.