Phillip Myers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Phillip Myers, PA-C
Overview
Phillip Myers, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Visalia, CA.
Phillip Myers works at
Locations
South Valley Vascular820 S Akers St Ste 120, Visalia, CA 93277 Directions (559) 625-4118
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Phillip Myers?
First time meeting Dr Myers and I am so very pleased!! Super friendly, knowledgeable, explains thoroughly, and just an overall wonderful experience!
About Phillip Myers, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1518111426
Frequently Asked Questions
Phillip Myers accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Phillip Myers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Phillip Myers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Phillip Myers.
