Dr. Phillip Morris, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Morris, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Phillip Morris, PSY.D is a Psychologist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Psychology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Azusa Pacific University.
Dr. Morris works at
Locations
-
1
McKinney Neuropsychology7300 Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (469) 714-0100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Magellan Health Services
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morris?
I have been working with a colleague of Dr Morris' for over a year, but have recently had the pleasure of working directly with Dr Morris. Dr Bass, my primary psychologist, referred me to Dr Morris to administer testing as an unbiased party. I found Dr Morris to be completely personable and insightful! Feedback from the testing was relatable as were the suggestions he provided to strengthen some of my weaker areas. Dr Morris also went above and beyond to complete the report and send to me in time to meet an important deadline. Customer service offered by Dr Morris, and his entire office, is exemplary!
About Dr. Phillip Morris, PSY.D
- Psychology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1477798288
Education & Certifications
- Azusa Pacific University
- Westminster
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morris accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morris works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.