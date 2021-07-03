See All Psychologists in McKinney, TX
Dr. Phillip Morris, PSY.D

Psychology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Phillip Morris, PSY.D is a Psychologist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Psychology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Azusa Pacific University.

Dr. Morris works at McKinney Neuropsychology in McKinney, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    McKinney Neuropsychology
    McKinney Neuropsychology
7300 Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX 75070
(469) 714-0100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Conduct Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Conduct Disorder

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Disruptive Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 03, 2021
    I have been working with a colleague of Dr Morris' for over a year, but have recently had the pleasure of working directly with Dr Morris. Dr Bass, my primary psychologist, referred me to Dr Morris to administer testing as an unbiased party. I found Dr Morris to be completely personable and insightful! Feedback from the testing was relatable as were the suggestions he provided to strengthen some of my weaker areas. Dr Morris also went above and beyond to complete the report and send to me in time to meet an important deadline. Customer service offered by Dr Morris, and his entire office, is exemplary!
    Nesha — Jul 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Phillip Morris, PSY.D
    About Dr. Phillip Morris, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477798288
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Azusa Pacific University
    Undergraduate School
    • Westminster
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phillip Morris, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morris works at McKinney Neuropsychology in McKinney, TX. View the full address on Dr. Morris’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

