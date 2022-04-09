See All Nurse Practitioners in Tucson, AZ
Phillip Cook

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Overview

Phillip Cook is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. 

Phillip Cook works at CAREMORE in Tucson, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Care More
    7091 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 371-3205
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 09, 2022
Very thorough and knowledgeable, cares about his patients
— Apr 09, 2022
About Phillip Cook

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1386041895
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Phillip Cook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Phillip Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Phillip Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Phillip Cook.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Phillip Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Phillip Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

