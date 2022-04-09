Phillip Cook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Phillip Cook
Overview
Phillip Cook is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Phillip Cook works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Care More7091 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (888) 371-3205Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Phillip Cook?
Very thorough and knowledgeable, cares about his patients
About Phillip Cook
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1386041895
Frequently Asked Questions
Phillip Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Phillip Cook works at
2 patients have reviewed Phillip Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Phillip Cook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Phillip Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Phillip Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.