Philippe Petrus has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Philippe Petrus, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Philippe Petrus, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in El Paso, TX.
Philippe Petrus works at
Locations
Univ Behavioral Hlth OP Clin1900 Denver Ave, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 544-4000
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Philippe Petrus, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1639398035
Frequently Asked Questions
Philippe Petrus accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Philippe Petrus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
