Dr. Philip Vanderlugt, OD

Optometry
Overview

Dr. Philip Vanderlugt, OD is an Optometrist in Grand Rapids, MI. 

Dr. Vanderlugt works at Beltline Family Dentistry in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Beltline Family Dentistry
    750 E Beltline Ave NE Ste 10, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 426-9552
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Always Care Benefits
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Grand Valley Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • Heritage Provider Network
    • Humana
    • IBA
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Physicians United Plan (PUP), Inc.
    • Physicians' Care Network
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Prime Health Services
    • Principal Life
    • Priority Health
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • SelectCare
    • Spectera
    • The Great-West Life Assurance Company
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 149 ratings
    Patient Ratings (149)
    5 Star
    (146)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 26, 2022
    Dr. Vanderlugt has been my eye doctor for quite a while and I’ve had quite a few he’s my absolute favorite. He’s professional helpful kind and always thinking of his patients
    — Mar 26, 2022
    About Dr. Philip Vanderlugt, OD

    • Optometry
    • English
    • 1942204623
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Vanderlugt, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanderlugt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vanderlugt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vanderlugt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vanderlugt works at Beltline Family Dentistry in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Vanderlugt’s profile.

    149 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanderlugt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanderlugt.

