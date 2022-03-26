Dr. Philip Vanderlugt, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanderlugt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Vanderlugt, OD
Dr. Philip Vanderlugt, OD is an Optometrist in Grand Rapids, MI.
Beltline Family Dentistry750 E Beltline Ave NE Ste 10, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 426-9552
- AARP
- Aetna
- Always Care Benefits
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Grand Valley Health Plan
- Health Net
- Heritage Provider Network
- Humana
- IBA
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Meridian Health Plan
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Physicians United Plan (PUP), Inc.
- Physicians' Care Network
- Preferred Care Partners
- Prime Health Services
- Principal Life
- Priority Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- SelectCare
- Spectera
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- Tricare
- UniCare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Vanderlugt?
Dr. Vanderlugt has been my eye doctor for quite a while and I’ve had quite a few he’s my absolute favorite. He’s professional helpful kind and always thinking of his patients
- Optometry
- English
- 1942204623
Dr. Vanderlugt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanderlugt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanderlugt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
149 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanderlugt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanderlugt.
