Dr. Philip Ross, DC
Overview
Dr. Philip Ross, DC is a Chiropractor in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from Logan.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2419 BALDWICK RD, Pittsburgh, PA 15205 Directions (412) 922-9355
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve seen Dr. Ross for over a year now, and he’s helped me tremendously through a severe head injury. He’s always gone above and beyond trying to find new ways to help me, you can easily tell he genuinely cares about helping others. Not only did his chiropractic skills and knowledge help me recover, his optimism and incredibly kind and pleasant nature always kept me hopeful and motivated to keep fighting through my injury. My recovery would not have been possible without his hard work and determination, I cannot recommend Dr. Ross enough!
About Dr. Philip Ross, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1649836578
Education & Certifications
- Logan
- La Roche College, Pittsburgh PA
