Dr. Philip O'Brien, DC
Overview
Dr. Philip O'Brien, DC is a Chiropractor in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown Campus, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.
Locations
The OBrien Clinic95 Highland Ave Ste 140, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown Campus
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. O'Brien , Is Amazing! , I had several injections in my neck and shoulders after a car accident. I did not have any significant results. I had a a couple visits with Dr. O'Brien . I fell great! .I can enjoy the quality of life now.
About Dr. Philip O'Brien, DC
- Chiropractic
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Levvitown Helath Center, Hempstead Ny
- Rhode Island Hospital
- New York Chiropractic College
- Marywood University
Frequently Asked Questions
