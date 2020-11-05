Overview

Dr. Philip O'Brien, DC is a Chiropractor in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown Campus, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.



Dr. O'Brien works at Dr. Philip A. O'Brien DC, Bethlehem, Pa, 18017 in Bethlehem, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.