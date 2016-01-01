Philip Mays has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Philip Mays, LMFT
Overview
Philip Mays, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Farmington, CT.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5t Staunton Ct, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 676-8372
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Philip Mays, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1598971624
