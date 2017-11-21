Dr. Philip Kinney, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Kinney, PHD
Overview
Dr. Philip Kinney, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Lehigh University.
Locations
Dr. Phil Kinney, Allentown, PA2233 Walbert Ave Unit 2, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 435-2982
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommended, very personable, really takes the time to get to know you and your situation.
About Dr. Philip Kinney, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1801965629
Education & Certifications
- Lehigh University
- Montclair State College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kinney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kinney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kinney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kinney works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kinney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kinney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.