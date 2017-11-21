See All Clinical Psychologists in Allentown, PA
Dr. Philip Kinney, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Philip Kinney, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Philip Kinney, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Lehigh University.

Dr. Kinney works at Dr. Phil Kinney, Allentown, PA in Allentown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Phil Kinney, Allentown, PA
    2233 Walbert Ave Unit 2, Allentown, PA 18104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 435-2982
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kinney?

    Nov 21, 2017
    Highly recommended, very personable, really takes the time to get to know you and your situation.
    Victoria in Bethlehem — Nov 21, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Philip Kinney, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Philip Kinney, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kinney to family and friends

    Dr. Kinney's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kinney

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Philip Kinney, PHD.

    About Dr. Philip Kinney, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801965629
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Lehigh University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Montclair State College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Kinney, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kinney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kinney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kinney works at Dr. Phil Kinney, Allentown, PA in Allentown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Kinney’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kinney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kinney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Philip Kinney, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.