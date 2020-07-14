Dr. Philip Jordan, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Jordan, DC
Dr. Philip Jordan, DC is a Chiropractor in Aiken, SC.
Dr. Jordan works at
Locations
Aiken Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation LLC2741 Whiskey Rd, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions (803) 226-0217
Hospital Affiliations
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Always gets you back in a timely manner. Very attentive and just over all does an amazing job.
About Dr. Philip Jordan, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1366726861
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jordan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jordan accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jordan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jordan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jordan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jordan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.