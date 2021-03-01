See All Counselors in Las Vegas, NV
Philip Glessner, LADC

Counseling
4.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Philip Glessner, LADC is a Counselor in Las Vegas, NV. 

Philip Glessner works at Nevada Family Psychiatry in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Next Level Connections LLC
    10655 Park Run Dr Ste 210, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 493-6745
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 01, 2021
    Phil is easy to talk to and is nonjudgmental. He has a laid back personality, but gets to the heart of the matter. I shared things with him on the first visit that I hadn't shared with anyone else.
    DP — Mar 01, 2021
    About Philip Glessner, LADC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124044938
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Philip Glessner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Philip Glessner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Philip Glessner works at Nevada Family Psychiatry in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Philip Glessner’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Philip Glessner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Philip Glessner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Philip Glessner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Philip Glessner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

