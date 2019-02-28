Philip Ford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Philip Ford, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Philip Ford, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Sacramento, CA.
Elkhorn Surgical Center5255 Elkhorn Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95842 Directions (916) 334-1100
Ive seen Philip Ford for 3 plus years and I think he is awsome. He knows my case and cares about my overal well being
- Physician Assistant (PA)
Philip Ford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Philip Ford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Philip Ford.
