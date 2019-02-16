Dr. Philip Etchells, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Etchells is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Etchells, OD
Overview
Dr. Philip Etchells, OD is an Optometrist in Apple Valley, CA. They graduated from Southern California College of Optometry.
Locations
Apple Valley Eyewear13692 Apple Valley Rd Ste 170, Apple Valley, CA 92308 Directions (760) 961-1919
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- Premera Blue Cross
Ratings & Reviews
I have been coming here for years. I can say Rae Saucerman made me so happy this time. She is amazing with her follow ups. Her personality’s amazing. The best customer service I’ve seen from the beginning till the end! I will continue to do business with them now that she is my tech optician.
About Dr. Philip Etchells, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Southern California College of Optometry
- University Of The Pacific/University Of Nevada, Reno
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Etchells speaks Spanish.
