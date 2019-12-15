Dr. Dontino has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philip Dontino, DC
Overview
Dr. Philip Dontino, DC is a Chiropractor in New Hartford, NY.
Dr. Dontino works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Oxford Medical Imaging PC1 Oxford Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413 Directions (315) 738-1800
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dontino?
Very pleasant. Courteous and professional
About Dr. Philip Dontino, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1235179433
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dontino accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dontino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dontino works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dontino. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dontino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dontino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dontino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.