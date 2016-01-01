Dr. Briley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philip Briley, PHD
Overview
Dr. Philip Briley, PHD is a Psychologist in Clinton, MD.
Dr. Briley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
West Psychotherapy Services LLC7700 Old Branch Ave Ste B105, Clinton, MD 20735 Directions (301) 856-1486
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Briley?
About Dr. Philip Briley, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1568468841
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Briley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Briley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Briley works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Briley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Briley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Briley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Briley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.