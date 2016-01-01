Philip Ascheman is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Philip Ascheman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Philip Ascheman
Overview
Philip Ascheman is a Psychologist in Urbandale, IA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7177 Hickman Rd Ste 12, Urbandale, IA 50322 Directions (515) 253-0566
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Philip Ascheman
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Philip Ascheman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Philip Ascheman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Philip Ascheman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Philip Ascheman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Philip Ascheman.
