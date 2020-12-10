See All Nurse Practitioners in Chattanooga, TN
Philip Andrews, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Philip Andrews, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN. 

Philip Andrews works at Chattanooga Skin And Cancer Clinic in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chattanooga Skin & Cancer Clinic
    6141 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 899-2700
    • Ambetter

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 10, 2020
    phil is the best i would never go anywhere else i would highly recommend him to family and friends
    neil sobel — Dec 10, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Philip Andrews, NP
    About Philip Andrews, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164501490
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Philip Andrews, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Philip Andrews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Philip Andrews has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Philip Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Philip Andrews works at Chattanooga Skin And Cancer Clinic in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Philip Andrews’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Philip Andrews. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Philip Andrews.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Philip Andrews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Philip Andrews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

