Phianh Nguyen, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Phianh Nguyen, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Plano, TX. 

Phianh Nguyen works at Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A. in Plano, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Plano Texas Health Presbyterian
    6124 W Parker Rd Ste 336, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 265-4190

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Phianh Nguyen, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104254986
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Phianh Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Phianh Nguyen works at Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A. in Plano, TX. View the full address on Phianh Nguyen’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Phianh Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Phianh Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Phianh Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Phianh Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

