Dr. Phat Hoang, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phat Hoang, DC
Overview
Dr. Phat Hoang, DC is a Chiropractor in Conroe, TX. They graduated from Texas Chiropractic College.
Dr. Hoang works at
Locations
-
1
Apex Physical Medicine and Rehab, Conroe, TX690 S Loop 336 W Ste 240, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 494-2010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoang?
Great job. Very informative and patiant. Super nice fellow
About Dr. Phat Hoang, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1912960378
Education & Certifications
- Texas Chiropractic College
- University of Houston / University Park
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoang works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.