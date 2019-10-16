See All Psychologists in Caldwell, ID
Phares Book, PSY is a Psychologist in Caldwell, ID. 

Phares Book works at Caldwell Psychological Services in Caldwell, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Caldwell Psychological Services
    1815 S 10th Ave, Caldwell, ID 83605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 459-6962

  • West Valley Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Oct 16, 2019
    I have met with Dr. Book several times. I really like his insight and help. He is very busy and I must book appointments out in advance. Worth it.
    • Psychology
    • English
    • 1386660678
    • Pacific University
    Phares Book, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Phares Book is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Phares Book has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Phares Book has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Phares Book works at Caldwell Psychological Services in Caldwell, ID. View the full address on Phares Book’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Phares Book. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Phares Book.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Phares Book, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Phares Book appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

