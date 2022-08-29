Pey Shan Kuo, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Pey Shan Kuo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Pey Shan Kuo, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Pey Shan Kuo, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Middletown, OH.
Pey Shan Kuo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Middletown Medical Group200 N Breiel Blvd, Middletown, OH 45042 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Atrium Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Pey Shan Kuo?
I have been a long time patient at the clinic and will continue to do so as I am pleased with my current care.
About Pey Shan Kuo, PA-C
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1215456850
Frequently Asked Questions
Pey Shan Kuo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Pey Shan Kuo using Healthline FindCare.
Pey Shan Kuo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Pey Shan Kuo works at
103 patients have reviewed Pey Shan Kuo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pey Shan Kuo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pey Shan Kuo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pey Shan Kuo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.