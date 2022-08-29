See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Middletown, OH
Pey Shan Kuo, PA-C

Internal Medicine
5 (103)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Pey Shan Kuo, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Middletown, OH. 

Pey Shan Kuo works at Middletown Medical Group in Middletown, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Middletown Medical Group
    200 N Breiel Blvd, Middletown, OH 45042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Miami Valley Hospital North
  • Miami Valley Hospital South
  • Atrium Medical Center
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 103 ratings
    Patient Ratings (103)
    5 Star
    (100)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 29, 2022
    I have been a long time patient at the clinic and will continue to do so as I am pleased with my current care.
    — Aug 29, 2022
    About Pey Shan Kuo, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215456850
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Pey Shan Kuo, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Pey Shan Kuo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Pey Shan Kuo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Pey Shan Kuo works at Middletown Medical Group in Middletown, OH. View the full address on Pey Shan Kuo’s profile.

    103 patients have reviewed Pey Shan Kuo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pey Shan Kuo.

