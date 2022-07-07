See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Silverdale, WA
Dr. Peter Wilcox, DNP

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Peter Wilcox, DNP is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Silverdale, WA. 

Dr. Wilcox works at The Doctors Clinic Cavalon Place in Silverdale, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Doctors Clinic: Cavalon Place
    2011 NW Myhre Pl Ste 203, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 07, 2022
Peter Wilcox is one of the best medical professionals I've ever had the pleasure of seeing (am in my 60's, so have seen my share). Very knowledgeable and knows what's needed to get the job done in the most efficient and best way possible. He also gives you his honest opinion. I DIDN'T feel like part of the herd of cattle or with a dollar sign on my forehead like in many offices, and didn't feel rushed. He also honestly seems to care and appears to enjoy educating people on what they want and need to know. A definite breath of fresh air in the medical industry.
Victoria Cole — Jul 07, 2022
Photo: Dr. Peter Wilcox, DNP
About Dr. Peter Wilcox, DNP

Specialties
  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1285049965
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Peter Wilcox, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilcox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wilcox has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wilcox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wilcox works at The Doctors Clinic Cavalon Place in Silverdale, WA. View the full address on Dr. Wilcox’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilcox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilcox.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilcox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilcox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

