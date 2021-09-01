Dr. Welgan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Welgan, PHD
Overview
Dr. Peter Welgan, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Irvine, CA.
Locations
Oc Psychological Services4199 Campus Dr Ste 550, Irvine, CA 92612 Directions (949) 509-6576
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing dr. Peter Welgan for the past 2years. He saved my life in more ways than 1. I had nothing to look forward to and he was able to set me back up not just mentally but educationally as well. He helped me qualify for school programs and has been helping me with my academics. Love this dr.
About Dr. Peter Welgan, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Arabic
- 1174656987
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Welgan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Welgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Welgan speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Welgan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welgan.
