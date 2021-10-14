See All Chiropractors in Daytona Beach, FL
Dr. Peter Wakeman, DC

Chiropractic Spinal Decompression Therapy
Overview

Dr. Peter Wakeman, DC is a Chiropractic Spinal Decompression Therapist in Daytona Beach, FL. 

Dr. Wakeman works at AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery at Daytona Beach in Daytona Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beach Street Medical Center
    305 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 305, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 673-0201

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Daytona Beach

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthrogryposis - Severe Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Impairment Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Back Strain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chiropractic Subluxation Adjustments Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Congenital Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lower Back Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Sprain Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Neck Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sciatica
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Whiplash
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 14, 2021
    I ve been going to this office for a few months and the treatments that I ve been receiving for my neck have exceeded my expectations
    John Byrne — Oct 14, 2021
    About Dr. Peter Wakeman, DC

    • Chiropractic Spinal Decompression Therapy
    • English
    • 1669458600
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Wakeman, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wakeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wakeman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wakeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wakeman works at AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery at Daytona Beach in Daytona Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Wakeman’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Wakeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wakeman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wakeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wakeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

