Dr. Peter Wakeman, DC
Dr. Peter Wakeman, DC is a Chiropractic Spinal Decompression Therapist in Daytona Beach, FL.
Beach Street Medical Center305 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 305, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 673-0201
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I ve been going to this office for a few months and the treatments that I ve been receiving for my neck have exceeded my expectations
- Chiropractic Spinal Decompression Therapy
- English
- 1669458600
Dr. Wakeman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wakeman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wakeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Wakeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wakeman.
