Dr. Von Korff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Von Korff, PHD
Overview
Dr. Peter Von Korff, PHD is a Psychologist in Erie, PA.
Dr. Von Korff works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northshore Clinical Associates LLC120 E 2nd St Fl 3, Erie, PA 16507 Directions (716) 753-0077
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Von Korff?
About Dr. Peter Von Korff, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1205042694
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Von Korff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Von Korff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Von Korff works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Von Korff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Von Korff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Von Korff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Von Korff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.