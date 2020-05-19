Dr. Tien has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Tien, OD
Overview
Dr. Peter Tien, OD is an Optometrist in Northridge, CA.
Dr. Tien works at
Locations
Rafik Latif MD A Medical Corporation18250 Roscoe Blvd Ste 330, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 882-7700
Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park Medical Center1011 Baldwin Park Blvd, Baldwin Park, CA 91706 Directions (833) 574-2273
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
I have every confidence in Dr. Tien and would recommend him to everyone..... He spotted a tear in my retina. So very thankful for him and the staff at Specialty Eye Care...
About Dr. Peter Tien, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1710339114
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tien accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tien works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tien. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.