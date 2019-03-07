See All Physicians Assistants in Colorado Springs, CO
Peter Smith, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3 (13)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Peter Smith, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Colorado Springs, CO. 

Peter Smith works at James A Zimmer DO PC in Colorado Springs, CO.

Locations

  1. 1
    James A Zimmer DO PC
    5715 Kittery Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 392-3883
    • Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 07, 2019
    Pete is awesome, he has been my go to for about 20 yrs now.
    Billy in Colorado Springs, CO — Mar 07, 2019
    Photo: Peter Smith, PA-C
    About Peter Smith, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710152962
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Peter Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Peter Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Peter Smith works at James A Zimmer DO PC in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Peter Smith’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Peter Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Peter Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Peter Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Peter Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

