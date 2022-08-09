Dr. Peter Robbins, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robbins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Robbins, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Robbins, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Cambridge Graduate School Of Professional Psychology.
Dr. Robbins works at
Locations
Turning Point Counseling1370 Brea Blvd Ste 245, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (800) 998-6329
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robbins?
Dr. Robbins, Has gone above and beyond to help me and guide me during a tough time in my life, and continues to help me an great deal both with my personal life and with my businesses. I cannot thank Dr. Robbins enough for all the help and guidance he brings me, he has turned a moment that I believed was impossible to get through into a moment that has helped me grow tremendously with my business and my relationship!
About Dr. Peter Robbins, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- 30 years of experience
- English, German
- 1265661250
Education & Certifications
- Cambridge Graduate School Of Professional Psychology
- Vanguard University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robbins has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robbins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robbins speaks German.
149 patients have reviewed Dr. Robbins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robbins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robbins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robbins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.