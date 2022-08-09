See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Fullerton, CA
Dr. Peter Robbins, PHD

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (149)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Robbins, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Cambridge Graduate School Of Professional Psychology.

Dr. Robbins works at Turning Point Counseling in Fullerton, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Turning Point Counseling
    1370 Brea Blvd Ste 245, Fullerton, CA 92835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 998-6329

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Alcohol Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 149 ratings
Patient Ratings (149)
5 Star
(145)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Peter Robbins, PHD
About Dr. Peter Robbins, PHD

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 30 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, German
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1265661250
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Cambridge Graduate School Of Professional Psychology
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Vanguard University
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Peter Robbins, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robbins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Robbins has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Robbins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Robbins works at Turning Point Counseling in Fullerton, CA. View the full address on Dr. Robbins’s profile.

149 patients have reviewed Dr. Robbins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robbins.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robbins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robbins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

