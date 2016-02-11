See All Nurse Practitioners in Warwick, RI
Peter Reilly, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (3)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Peter Reilly, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Warwick, RI. 

Peter Reilly works at Omega Medical Research in Warwick, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Omega Medical Research
    400 Bald Hill Rd Ste 526, Warwick, RI 02886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 738-4323
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Peter Reilly, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033122098
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Peter Reilly has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Peter Reilly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Peter Reilly works at Omega Medical Research in Warwick, RI. View the full address on Peter Reilly’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Peter Reilly. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Peter Reilly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Peter Reilly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Peter Reilly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

