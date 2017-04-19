Peter Pimpinelli, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Peter Pimpinelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Peter Pimpinelli, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Peter Pimpinelli, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Morristown, NJ.
Peter Pimpinelli works at
Locations
Atlantic Medical Group55 Madison Ave Fl 2, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-4340
Atlantic Health System Children's Health- Flemington194 State Route 31, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (973) 971-4340Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 1:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Goryeb Children's Center at Overlook Medical Center11 Overlook Rd Ste 230, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (973) 971-4340
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
PJ is awesome! My daughter felt just as comfortable with him as she does with Dr. Jill. He was so courteous and professional...truly an asset to the practice. Highly recommend!
About Peter Pimpinelli, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1871903880
Education & Certifications
- Ramapo College of New Jersey
