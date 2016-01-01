See All Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Peter Panayi, NP

Psychiatry
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Peter Panayi, NP is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. 

Peter Panayi works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC Neurological Institute of New York
    710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 (212) 305-6001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
    About Peter Panayi, NP

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740671098
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Fairleigh Dickinson University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Peter Panayi, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Peter Panayi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Peter Panayi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Peter Panayi works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. View the full address on Peter Panayi’s profile.

    Peter Panayi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Peter Panayi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Peter Panayi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Peter Panayi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

