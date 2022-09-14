See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Columbia, MD
Super Profile

Peter Newman, PA-C

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Peter Newman, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, MD. 

Peter Newman works at JOHNS HOPKINS ORTHOPEDIC SURGERY in Columbia, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wilmer Eye Institute At Columbia
    10700 Charter Dr Ste 205, Columbia, MD 21044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 546-1550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Howard County General Hospital
  • Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ankle Sprain
Joint Injection
Joint Pain
Ankle Sprain
Joint Injection
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Disorders Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Peter Newman, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932444205
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Northeastern University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Peter Newman, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Peter Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Peter Newman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Peter Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Peter Newman works at JOHNS HOPKINS ORTHOPEDIC SURGERY in Columbia, MD. View the full address on Peter Newman’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Peter Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Peter Newman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Peter Newman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Peter Newman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

