Peter Mullican has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Peter Mullican
Overview
Peter Mullican is a Counselor in Pittsburgh, PA.
Peter Mullican works at
Locations
Pace School2432 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221 Directions (412) 342-4383
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Pete was so helpful with my child's anxiety. He made us feel very comfortable on our first visit. My son actually looked forward to going back to see Pete and he gave us some great tips on how we can be helpful as parents.
About Peter Mullican
- Counseling
- English
- 1275950578
Frequently Asked Questions
Peter Mullican accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Peter Mullican has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Peter Mullican. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Peter Mullican.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Peter Mullican, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Peter Mullican appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.