Peter Molina accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Peter Molina, PA-C
Overview
Peter Molina, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Miami, FL.
Peter Molina works at
Locations
South Florida ENT Associates1190 NW 95th St Ste 200, Miami, FL 33150 Directions (305) 691-2550
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Molina is incredible. Not only has he taken great care of my health, but also he is lovely to speak with at every appointment. It’s rare to find a doctor that combines such personal touches and care for a patient as a person with outstanding quality of medical care. I highly recommend becoming his patient!
About Peter Molina, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1235611815
Frequently Asked Questions
Peter Molina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Peter Molina. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Peter Molina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Peter Molina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Peter Molina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.