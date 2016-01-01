Dr. Peter McDade, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Peter McDade, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Del Mar, CA.
Dr. McDade works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Peter McDade, Ph.D.13983 Mango Dr Ste 104, Del Mar, CA 92014 Directions (619) 515-4520
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Peter McDade, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1093813909
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDade accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDade works at
Dr. McDade has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDade.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.