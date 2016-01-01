Peter Matranga is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Peter Matranga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Peter Matranga
Overview
Peter Matranga is a Nurse Practitioner in Seattle, WA.
Peter Matranga works at
Locations
-
1
Sea Mar. Community Health Centers Seattle8720 14th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98108 Directions (206) 762-3730
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Peter Matranga?
About Peter Matranga
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1982186144
Frequently Asked Questions
Peter Matranga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Peter Matranga works at
Peter Matranga has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Peter Matranga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Peter Matranga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Peter Matranga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.