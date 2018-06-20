Dr. Peter Langenfeld, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Langenfeld, OD
Dr. Peter Langenfeld, OD is an Optometrist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Optometry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Optometry.
Peter Langenfeld OD2465 S Craycroft Rd, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 748-2020
- 2 5405 E Granite St, Tucson, AZ 85707 Directions (520) 514-2029
- AARP
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Medicare
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
- Tricare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
If you're new to the area and looking for an excellent optometrist, or not satisfied with your current provider, please allow me to recommend Dr. Langenfeld. My wife and I have been fortunate to have him as our optometrist for the past decade and absolutely trust in his professional skills. He and his staff are friendly, courteous and attentive to your needs. When treatment was needed that was outside of his expertise, his referrals have been the finest eye surgeons in the Tucson area.
About Dr. Peter Langenfeld, OD
- Optometry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Nova Southeastern College of Optometry
Dr. Langenfeld has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Langenfeld accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Langenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Langenfeld speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Langenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langenfeld.
