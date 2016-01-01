Dr. Kase accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peter Kase, DC
Overview
Dr. Peter Kase, DC is a Chiropractor in Lockport, NY.
Dr. Kase works at
Locations
Ken. Ton Chiropractic Spine and Injury PC828 Davison Rd, Lockport, NY 14094 Directions (716) 433-9245
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Peter Kase, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1407860976
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kase has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kase works at
Whether scheduling an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kase, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. Online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.