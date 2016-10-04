See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Peter Jeong, CNP Icon-share Share Profile

Peter Jeong, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Peter Jeong, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Danielle Sheehan
Danielle Sheehan
0 (0)
View Profile
Vitaliy Gavrylyuk, NP
Vitaliy Gavrylyuk, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Rose Peterson, NPP
Rose Peterson, NPP
6 (43)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    52 Duane St, New York, NY 10007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 680-4693
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Peter Jeong?

    Oct 04, 2016
    Peter listen to my concerns and made very good recommendations, I felt much better within a few days of seeing him.
    Mark in Westlake, OH — Oct 04, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Peter Jeong, CNP
    How would you rate your experience with Peter Jeong, CNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Peter Jeong to family and friends

    Peter Jeong's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Peter Jeong

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Peter Jeong, CNP.

    About Peter Jeong, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619299872
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Peter Jeong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Peter Jeong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Peter Jeong. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Peter Jeong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Peter Jeong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Peter Jeong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Peter Jeong, CNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.