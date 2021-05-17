Peter Hantzis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Peter Hantzis, EDD
Overview
Peter Hantzis, EDD is a Psychologist in Chelmsford, MA.
Locations
- 1 170b Concord Rd, Chelmsford, MA 01824 Directions (978) 250-3332
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been working with Dr. Hantzis via telephone due to COVID. I cannot say enough about his insight and ability to have me explore and challenge my thinking. His feedback is always practical and I know I make progress every week. My only regret is not working with him sooner!
About Peter Hantzis, EDD
- Psychology
- English
- 1912195926
