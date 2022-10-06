See All Physicians Assistants in Spokane, WA
Peter Glanville, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (3)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Peter Glanville, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Spokane, WA. 

Peter Glanville works at Family Health Center of Spokane, P.S. in Spokane, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Columbia Medical Associates
    546 N Jefferson Ln Ste 200, Spokane, WA 99201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 688-6700
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 06, 2022
    Peter is a ln extremely caring, knowledgeable provider. The communication with his office from setting appointments to coordinating prescriptions is top notch. My health is very complicated and Peter listened and took my concerns seriously with compassion. He is the kind of person who is very interested in learning so he doesn’t come across that he knows it all but cites new research, studies, etc. pertaining to any treatment plan. I highly recommend Peter as a great integrative medical provider!
    NikBoz — Oct 06, 2022
    About Peter Glanville, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144622036
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Peter Glanville has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Peter Glanville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Peter Glanville works at Family Health Center of Spokane, P.S. in Spokane, WA. View the full address on Peter Glanville’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Peter Glanville. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Peter Glanville.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Peter Glanville, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Peter Glanville appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
