Peter Flaa, PT

Physical Therapy
Accepting new patients
Overview

Peter Flaa, PT is a Physical Therapist in Bagley, MN. 

Peter Flaa works at Essentia Health-Bagley Clinic in Bagley, MN with other offices in Oklee, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Essentia Health-Bagley Clinic
    121 Central St W, Bagley, MN 56621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Essentia Health-Oklee Clinic
    400 Governor St, Oklee, MN 56742 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

About Peter Flaa, PT

  • Physical Therapy
  • English
  • Male
  • 1366560674
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Essentia Health-Deer River
  • Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
  • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Peter Flaa, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Peter Flaa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Peter Flaa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Peter Flaa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Peter Flaa.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Peter Flaa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Peter Flaa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

